Ramkrishna Forgings consolidated net profit rises 202.27% in the March 2025 quarter

Ramkrishna Forgings consolidated net profit rises 202.27% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 4:06 PM IST

Sales decline 2.75% to Rs 947.21 crore

Net profit of Ramkrishna Forgings rose 202.27% to Rs 199.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 66.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 2.75% to Rs 947.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 973.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 42.52% to Rs 415.03 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 291.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.90% to Rs 4034.11 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3704.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales947.21973.96 -3 4034.113704.54 9 OPM %10.3719.27 -13.8420.85 - PBDT61.05171.21 -64 418.97654.75 -36 PBT-23.6599.40 PL 147.69397.54 -63 NP199.8366.11 202 415.03291.21 43

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 11:59 AM IST

