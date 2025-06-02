Ramkrishna Forgings consolidated net profit rises 202.27% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.75% to Rs 947.21 croreNet profit of Ramkrishna Forgings rose 202.27% to Rs 199.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 66.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 2.75% to Rs 947.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 973.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 42.52% to Rs 415.03 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 291.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.90% to Rs 4034.11 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3704.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales947.21973.96 -3 4034.113704.54 9 OPM %10.3719.27 -13.8420.85 - PBDT61.05171.21 -64 418.97654.75 -36 PBT-23.6599.40 PL 147.69397.54 -63 NP199.8366.11 202 415.03291.21 43
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content