Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / OneSource Specialty Pharma successfully raises Rs 801 cr via equity issuance

OneSource Specialty Pharma successfully raises Rs 801 cr via equity issuance

Image

Last Updated : Nov 25 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
Strides Pharma Science announced that its associate company, OneSource Specialty Pharma has successfully completed the fundraise activity and has allotted equity shares to the marquee domestic and international investors who participated in this issue.

OneSource Specialty Pharma has allotted 6,277,909 fully paid up equity shares at a price of Rs 1,276/- (including a premium of Rs 1,275/-) per share on a private placement basis to marquee domestic and international investors. The total consideration received from the allotment stands at Rs 801 crore, valuing OneSource at a pre-money equity valuation of USD 1.65 billion.

This milestone reinforces OneSource's strong positioning as India's first specialty pharma CDMO and its readiness for robust growth ahead of its proposed listing.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Supreme Court, SC

LIVE news: Supreme Court starts hearing on Delhi's anti-pollution curbs, decision today

IPL 2025 mega auction live updates today

IPL 2025 mega auction LIVE UPDATES: Faf to play for DC; RCB not utilised their remaining purse yet

Retirement Plan, Retirement

800+ IRS officers opted for voluntary retirement in the last decade: FinMin

Bull, Stock market

Stock Market Close Highlights: Bulls roar at D-Steet; Sensex reclaims 80k, Nifty ends above 24,200

Cocaine, drugs

Indian Coast Guard seizes record 5 tons of drugs in Andaman waters

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 25 2024 | 3:30 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVEMaharashtra election 2024 winner listIndia vs Australia 1st Test Day 4 LIVENTPC Green Energy IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon