Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / K E C International wins new orders worth Rs 1,114 cr

K E C International wins new orders worth Rs 1,114 cr

Image

Last Updated : Nov 25 2024 | 3:50 PM IST

KEC International has secured new orders of Rs. 1,114 crore across its various businesses:

Transmission & Distribution (T&D): The business has secured orders for T&D projects in Middle East and Americas:

400 kV Transmission line in Oman

Supply of towers, hardware and poles in Americas

Civil: The business has secured orders in the industrial segment in India.

Railways: The business has secured an order for Metro Overhead Electrification (OHE) works in the technologically enabled segment in India.

More From This Section

LTIMindtree collaborates with Microsoft to accelerate AI driven digital transformation

LTIMindtree collaborates with Microsoft to accelerate AI driven digital transformation

Markolines Pavement Tech spurts on bagging order worth Rs 72.78-cr

Markolines Pavement Tech spurts on bagging order worth Rs 72.78-cr

Chennai Petro gets show cause notice from TNPCB

Chennai Petro gets show cause notice from TNPCB

Orient Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Orient Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Volumes spurt at Capri Global Capital Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Capri Global Capital Ltd counter

Cables: The business has secured orders for supply of various types of cables in India and overseas.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Supreme Court, SC

LIVE news: Supreme Court starts hearing on Delhi's anti-pollution curbs, decision today

IPL 2025 mega auction live updates today

IPL 2025 mega auction LIVE UPDATES: Faf to play for DC; RCB not utilised their remaining purse yet

Retirement Plan, Retirement

800+ IRS officers opted for voluntary retirement in the last decade: FinMin

Bull, Stock market

Stock Market Close Highlights: Bulls roar at D-Steet; Sensex reclaims 80k, Nifty ends above 24,200

Cocaine, drugs

Indian Coast Guard seizes record 5 tons of drugs in Andaman waters

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 25 2024 | 3:28 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVEMaharashtra election 2024 winner listIndia vs Australia 1st Test Day 4 LIVENTPC Green Energy IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon