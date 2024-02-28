ONGC, Hindustan Zinc, Juniper Hotels, Vodafone Idea to be watched

ONGC: ONGC has incorporated ONGC Green Limited as wholly owned subsidiary of the company to engage into the business of value-chains of energy business viz. Renewable Energy (Solar, Wind, Hybrid, Hydel, tidal and Geothermal etc.), Bio-fuels/ Bio-gas business, Green Hydrogen and its derivatives like green Ammonia, Green Methanol, Storage, Carbon Capture utilisation and storage and LNG business.

Hindustan Zinc: A wholly owned subsidiary of the company, in the name of HINDMETAL EXPLORATION SERVICES PRIVATE LIMITED has been incorporated to explore, discover, develop and tap mineral resources including strategic minerals, deep-seated minerals and offshore minerals through systematic exploration of all types of mineral deposits and to participate in the auctioning of mining blocks containing critical minerals.

Juniper Hotels: Shares of the company will debut on the stock exchanges today. The issue price is Rs 360 apiece.

Vodafone Idea: The board of directors of the company approved fund raise of up to Rs. 20,000 crore via a combination of equity and / or equity-linked instruments. The promoters will also participate in the proposed equity raise, as committed earlier.

Tata Elxsi: Tata Elxsi and Telefica announced a groundbreaking achievement in the realm of the automation of cloud infrastructure for telecommunications. Through this collaboration, Tata Elxsi and Telefica have enhanced the capabilities of OSM, introducing innovative features such as infrastructure automation, serverless operarions execurion environments, and the deployment of multi-cloud Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) solutions.

Tanla Platforms: Tanla Platforms extended an exclusive partnership with Truecaller for business messaging. The partnership aims to help enterprises connect with their end-users and offer highly customized solutions, including rich media and engaging content.

