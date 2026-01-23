Board of Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) approves purchase of land

At meeting held on 23 January 2026

The board of Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) at its meeting held on 23 January 2026 has approved to purchase a land parcel admeasuring 453.55 decimals. adjoining to its present factory location. The said purchase is in line with the Company's long-term expansion strategy and is expected to strengthen/augment its operational capabilities.

The board has also approved to sell its immovable property situated at Village Kailon, Tole Mojre Chappar Chiri Khurd, Chappar Chiri Kalan District Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar, Sector 116, Mohali, Punjab.

