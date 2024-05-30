Optiemus Infracom consolidated net profit rises 39.61% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 43.94% to Rs 490.10 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 35.56% to Rs 56.76 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 41.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 30.14% to Rs 1527.72 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1173.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Optiemus Infracom rose 39.61% to Rs 24.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 17.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 43.94% to Rs 490.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 340.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.