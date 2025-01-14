Business Standard

Optiemus Unmanned Systems partners with Taiwan-based KunWay Technology

Last Updated : Jan 14 2025 | 8:04 PM IST

To manufacture and sell KunWay's drone products at its Noida unit

Optiemus Unmanned Systems (OUS), a wholly owned subsidiary of Optiemus Infracom, announced its partnership with KunWay Technology, a Taiwan based drone manufacturing company to manufacture their wide range portfolio of drones in India.

OUS will be selling, manufacturing and localising some of the shortlisted products for the Indian market. The partnership is also open to explore Kunway's extended product portfolio on a case-to-case basis. OUS will leverage its local expertise and infrastructure to manufacture KunWay's drone products from the state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Noida, India.

KunWay is based out of the Chiayi AI Drone Center in Taiwan. The company is devoted to the Drone product, AI System design and development to provide appropriate solutions for drone applications and has customers in USA and Japan. The company has continued to develop and combine AI technology to achieve precise operations, optimizing products according to evolving needs of its global customers.

 

First Published: Jan 14 2025 | 7:44 PM IST

