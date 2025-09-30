Tuesday, September 30, 2025 | 01:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jinkushal Industries IPO ends with subscription of 65.10 times

Jinkushal Industries IPO ends with subscription of 65.10 times

Image

Last Updated : Sep 30 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

The offer received bids for 43.75 crore shares as against 67.21 lakh shares on offer.

The initial public offer of Jinkushal Industries received bids for 43,75,68,720 shares as against 67,21,048 shares on offer. The issue was subscribed 65.10 times.

The Non-Institutional Investors category was subscribed 146.39 times, the Retail Individual Investors category was subscribed 47.10 times and The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) category was subscribed 35.66 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 24 September 2025 and it closed on 29 September 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 115 and 121 per share.

The IPO consisted of a fresh issue of 86.36 lakh equity shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of 9.60 lakh shares by promoters. The OFS includes 6.21 lakh shares by Anil K Jain, 2.18 lakh shares by Abhinav Jain, and 1.21 lakh shares by Sandhya Jain.

 

Of the net proceeds from the fresh issue, Rs 72.67 crore is for funding the long-term incremental working capital requirement and the balance for general corporate purposes. As of 31 March 2025, total borrowings (including lease liability) stood at Rs 54.82 crore.

Also Read

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

Bank holidays from Sept 29 to Oct 5, 2025: Check complete list of closures

money, salary, income

Financial changes in Oct: Higher bank charges, new pension rules and more

workforce, employment, skilled labour

'Would you work 996?' Hustle culture trend gains ground in Silicon Valley

Roadster X series, Ola Electric

Ola Electric freezes at 5% upper circuit after 24% fall from September high

Pace Digitek IPO

NIIs help Pace Digitek IPO sail through on final day; GMP holds at 2%

Jinkushal Industries (JKIPL), promoted by Anil Kumar Jain, is the largest non-OEM exporter of construction machines from India with a 6.9% global market share and recognition as a three-star export house by DGFT. The company trades in new, customized, used, and refurbished machines and has recently launched its own brand, HexL, for backhoe loaders.

Exports contribute over 99% of revenue, with Mexico, the UAE, and Europe being key markets. JKIPL operates an in-house refurbishment facility in Raipur along with third-party centers in India and the UAE and has supplied over 1,500 machines globally. To expand its reach, it set up Hexco Global FZCO in the UAE and a US subsidiary.

Ahead of the IPO, Jinkushal Industries on Wednesday, 24 September 2025, raised Rs 34.82 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 28.78 lakh shares at Rs 121 each to 6 anchor investors.

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 19.14 crore and sales of Rs 380.56 crore for the twelve months ended on 31st March 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Airtel Business forms strategic partnership with Swift Navigation

Airtel Business forms strategic partnership with Swift Navigation

R R Kabel allots 1,484 equity shares under ESOP

R R Kabel allots 1,484 equity shares under ESOP

Jaro Institute of Technology Management & Research is flat on debut

Jaro Institute of Technology Management & Research is flat on debut

Solarworld Energy Solutions jumps on debut

Solarworld Energy Solutions jumps on debut

D B Corp Ltd soars 1.14%, up for third straight session

D B Corp Ltd soars 1.14%, up for third straight session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 30 2025 | 1:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAdvance Agrolife IPOJinkushal Industries IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Price Today10 Daily Habits Damage your HeartInd vs SL ICC Women's World Cup Playing 11ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Schedule Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon