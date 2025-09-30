Tuesday, September 30, 2025 | 01:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Trualt Bioenergy IPO ends with subscription of 71.92 times

Trualt Bioenergy IPO ends with subscription of 71.92 times

Image

Last Updated : Sep 30 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

The offer received bids for 88.85 crore shares as against 1.23 crore shares on offer.

The initial public offer of Trualt Bioenergy received bids for 88,85,42,520 shares as against 1,23,55,424 shares on offer. The issue was subscribed 71.92 times.

The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) category was subscribed 159.22 times, the Non-Institutional Investors category was subscribed 98.56 times and the Retail Individual Investors category was subscribed 11 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 24 September 2025 and it closed on 29 September 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 472 and 496 per share.

The IPO includes a fresh issue of about 1.51 crore shares, priced in the range of Rs 472496, raising Rs 750 crore. In addition, the promoters will sell up to 18 lakh shares through an offer for sale, which could fetch around Rs 8589 crores.

 

The company plans to use the IPO proceeds for capex of Rs 150.68 crore to convert its TBL Unit 4 into a 300 KLPD multi-feed ethanol plant, allowing the use of grains like maize and rice. It will also allocate Rs 425 crore for working capital and the rest for general corporate purposes. The total project cost is Rs 172.68 crore, with commercial production expected from January 2026.

Also Read

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

Bank holidays from Sept 29 to Oct 5, 2025: Check complete list of closures

money, salary, income

Financial changes in Oct: Higher bank charges, new pension rules and more

workforce, employment, skilled labour

'Would you work 996?' Hustle culture trend gains ground in Silicon Valley

Roadster X series, Ola Electric

Ola Electric freezes at 5% upper circuit after 24% fall from September high

Pace Digitek IPO

NIIs help Pace Digitek IPO sail through on final day; GMP holds at 2%

Trualt Bioenergy, incorporated in 2021, is Indias largest ethanol producer with 2,000 KLPD capacity and a 3.6% market share. The company is expanding into 2G ethanol, sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), CBG, and biofuel retailing, backed by partnerships with GAIL and Sumitomo.

Ahead of the IPO, Trualt Bioenergy on Wednesday, 24 September 2025, raised Rs 251.78 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 50.76 lakh shares at Rs 496 each to 19 anchor investors.

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 146.64 crore and sales of Rs 1,907.72 crore for the twelve months ended on 31st March 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Jinkushal Industries IPO ends with subscription of 65.10 times

Jinkushal Industries IPO ends with subscription of 65.10 times

Airtel Business forms strategic partnership with Swift Navigation

Airtel Business forms strategic partnership with Swift Navigation

R R Kabel allots 1,484 equity shares under ESOP

R R Kabel allots 1,484 equity shares under ESOP

Jaro Institute of Technology Management & Research is flat on debut

Jaro Institute of Technology Management & Research is flat on debut

Solarworld Energy Solutions jumps on debut

Solarworld Energy Solutions jumps on debut

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 30 2025 | 1:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAdvance Agrolife IPOJinkushal Industries IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Price Today10 Daily Habits Damage your HeartInd vs SL ICC Women's World Cup Playing 11ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Schedule Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon