Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd gains for fifth session

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd is quoting at Rs 10909, up 4.21% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 20.22% in last one year as compared to a 5.31% fall in NIFTY and a 29.42% fall in the Nifty IT.

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 10909, up 4.21% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.71% on the day, quoting at 24192.85. The Sensex is at 77548.16, up 0.72%. Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd has added around 10.39% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd is a constituent, has added around 5.02% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27566.7, down 0.16% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.08 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.97 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 10893.5, up 3.62% on the day. Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd is up 20.22% in last one year as compared to a 5.31% fall in NIFTY and a 29.42% fall in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 32.86 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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