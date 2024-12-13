Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indices trim all losses; Nifty scales above 24,600 level

Indices trim all losses; Nifty scales above 24,600 level

Image

Last Updated : Dec 13 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
The key equity indices erased all losses and traded with moderate gains in early afternoon trade. The Nifty marched above the 24,600 level after hitting the days low of 24,180.80 in mid-morning trade. FMCG shares advanced after declining in the past trading session.

At 12:26 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, rose 250.15 points or 0.31% to 81,540.11. The Nifty 50 index gained 57.90 points or 0.24% to 24,606.60.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 0.67% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index lost 0.73%.

Sellers outnumbered buyers. On the BSE, 1,397 shares rose and 2,469 shares fell. A total of 141 shares were unchanged.

 

Derivatives:

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, surged 6.12% to 14. The Nifty 26 December 2024 futures were trading at 24,619.90, at a premium of 13.30 points as compared with the spot at 24,606.60

The Nifty option chain for the 26 December 2024 expiry showed maximum Call OI of 57 lakh contracts at the 26,000 strike price. Maximum Put OI of 61.1 lakh contracts was seen at 24,000 strike price.

More From This Section

Government has adopted a multi-pronged strategy to reduce import dependency on crude oil

Government has adopted a multi-pronged strategy to reduce import dependency on crude oil

New India Assurance Company receives ratings action from AM BEST

New India Assurance Company receives ratings action from AM BEST

Outward Foreign Direct Investment falls around 45% on year in November 2024

Outward Foreign Direct Investment falls around 45% on year in November 2024

Sensex drops 692 pts; PSU bank shares tumble

Sensex drops 692 pts; PSU bank shares tumble

AVG Logistics secures Rs 90-cr order from cement manufacturer

AVG Logistics secures Rs 90-cr order from cement manufacturer

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty FMCG index rose 0.30% to 56,315.30. The index slipped 1.05% in the past trading session.

Colgate-Palmolive (India) (up 1.61%), Hindustan Unilever (up 1.54%), Nestle India (up 0.80%), Marico (up 0.73%), Dabur India (up 0.47%), Tata Consumer Products (up 0.33%), Godrej Consumer Products (up 0.29%), Britannia Industries (up 0.19%), ITC (up 0.15%) and Radico Khaitan (up 0.03%) advanced.

On the other hand, United Spirits (down 1.71%), Balrampur Chini Mills (down 0.85%) and Varun Beverages (down 0.74%) edged lower.

Stocks in Spotlight:

AVG Logistics slipped 1.37%. The company announced that it has successfully secured an order worth Rs 90 crore from a cement manufacturing company, marking a significant milestone in the companys expansion strategy.

Kalpataru Projects International rose 0.22%. The company announced that its board has approved the opening of issue of qualified institutional placement (QIP) of equity shares with the floor price of Rs 1,214.98 per equity share.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Dalal Street, Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market Crash LIVE: Markets recoup losses; Sensex muted around 81,250; FMCG, IT lead, PSB drags

Parliament

Parliament LIVE: Constitution is the expression of our civilisational values, says Rajnath Singh

Fog, New Delhi Fog

IMD weather today: Dense fog in Delhi-NCR, rain in Puducherry and more

Meesho

Meesho achieves 35% Y-o-Y order growth, fueled by small towns, Gen Z

Martyrs of Parliament attack

Lok Sabha pays tribute to martyrs of 2001 terror attack on Parliament

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 13 2024 | 12:34 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodaySai Life Sciences IPOToss The Coin IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayProcess to withdraw PF by ATMGold-Silver Price TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon