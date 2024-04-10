Oriana Power hits record high on bagging 76.62-MW solar project

Oriana Power zoomed 17.01% to Rs 1,150 after the construction engineering firm announced that it has received a solar power plant project of 76.62 MW (AC) from Jodhpur Vidyut Vitran Nigam, Churu, Rajasthan.

The project is to be executed in 12 months and the tentative estimated cost of the project is Rs 325 crore. The operation and maintenance period is 25 yrs from the COD.

The project will be implemented by a separate entity(ies) incorporated/to be incorporated by Oriana Power directly or through its subsidiaries.

Oriana Power specializes in solar energy solutions for industrial and commercial customers. The firm offers on-site solar projects like rooftop and ground-mounted systems, as well as off-site solar farms.

The company reported 79.5% jump in net profit to Rs 12.94 crore on 31.9% rise in net sales to Rs 132.94 crore in FY23 over FY22.

The counter hit an all time high of Rs 1,179.40 in todays intraday session.

The scope of work includes engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) and commissioning of solar power plants.