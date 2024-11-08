Orient Cement standalone net profit declines 90.58% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 24.50% to Rs 544.03 croreNet profit of Orient Cement declined 90.58% to Rs 2.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 24.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 24.50% to Rs 544.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 720.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales544.03720.58 -25 OPM %8.1212.01 -PBDT42.2179.56 -47 PBT3.1242.43 -93 NP2.3224.63 -91
