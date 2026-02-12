Orient Paper & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 21.26 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.73% to Rs 236.39 crore

Net Loss of Orient Paper & Industries reported to Rs 21.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 10.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 2.73% to Rs 236.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 230.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.236.39230.10-4.68-0.53-15.23-5.09-29.38-17.84-21.26-10.51

