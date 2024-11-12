Orient Technologies standalone net profit rises 62.63% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 49.35% to Rs 223.14 croreNet profit of Orient Technologies rose 62.63% to Rs 15.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 9.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 49.35% to Rs 223.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 149.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales223.14149.41 49 OPM %8.428.17 -PBDT20.4813.53 51 PBT19.4112.28 58 NP15.069.26 63
