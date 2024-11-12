Parle Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.38 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 0.65 croreNet profit of Parle Industries reported to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales reported to Rs 0.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.650 0 OPM %78.460 -PBDT0.510 0 PBT0.490 0 NP0.380 0
