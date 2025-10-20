Monday, October 20, 2025 | 12:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Oriental Hotels Q2 PAT rises 52% YoY to Rs 13 cr

Oriental Hotels Q2 PAT rises 52% YoY to Rs 13 cr

Last Updated : Oct 20 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Oriental Hotels' consolidated net profit jumped 51.90% to Rs 12.73 crore on a 6.95% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 110.48 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax grew 50.07% to Rs 18.94 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 12.62 crore posted in the year-ago period.

Total expenses increased 5.68% to Rs 96.34 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 91.16 crore in Q2 FY25. The cost of materials consumed was Rs 10.98 crore (up 3.19% YoY), employee benefits expense stood at Rs 25.51 crore (up 6.55% YoY), and finance cost stood at Rs 3.64 crore (down 19.29% YoY) during the period under review.

 

On a half-year basis, the companys net profit jumped 119.68% to Rs 21.99 crore on 17.73% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 218.13 crore in H1 FY26 over H1 FY25.

IHCLs iconic brand Taj has been ranked as Indias Strongest Brand 2025 and the Worlds Strongest Hotel Brand 2025, according to Brand Finance-UK. OHL proudly includes three Taj-branded hotels in its portfolio. As part of its commitment to environmental stewardship under IHCLs ESG+ framework called Paathya, OHL hotels have achieved renewable energy consumption of 61%, demonstrating a strong focus on sustainability, it added.

Oriental Hotels (OHL) is an associate company of The Indian Hotels Company (IHCL). The company has seven hotels Taj Coromandel, Chennai Taj Fishermans Cove Resort & Spa, Chennai Taj Malabar Resort & Spa, Cochin, Vivanta Coimbatore, Vivanta Mangalore; Gateway Madurai and Gateway Coonoor.

Shares of Oriental Hotels shed 0.35% to Rs 126.75 on the BSE.

REC gains after Q2 PAT rises 9% YoY to Rs 4,415 cr

South Indian Bank Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Euro off two-week high against US dollar, inflation data in focus

IDFC First Bank rises after Q2 PAT spurts 76% YoY to Rs 352 cr

JSW Energy drops after Q2 PAT slumps 17% YoY to Rs 705 cr

First Published: Oct 20 2025 | 12:09 PM IST

