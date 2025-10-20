Monday, October 20, 2025 | 12:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / REC gains after Q2 PAT rises 9% YoY to Rs 4,415 cr

REC gains after Q2 PAT rises 9% YoY to Rs 4,415 cr

Last Updated : Oct 20 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

REC rose 1.20% to Rs 379.20 after the company reported an 9.34% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 4,414.93 crore in Q2 FY26, compared to Rs 4,037.72 crore posted in Q2 FY25.

Total income jumped 10.62% YoY to Rs 15,162.38 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

On a sequential basis, the companys consolidated net profit declined by 1.13%, while total income rose by 2.28%.

Total expenses increased 11.66% to Rs 9,613.44 crore in Q2 FY26, compared to Rs 8,608.92 crore in Q2 FY25. Finance cost stood at Rs 9,130.68 crore (up 7.34% YoY), while employee benefit expenses were at Rs 66.70 crore (up 1.87% YoY) during the period under review.

 

Profit before tax (PBT) for the quarter stood at Rs 5,548.94 crore in Q2 FY26, up 8.85% from Rs 5,097.39 crore reported in Q2 FY25.

On a half-year basis, the company's net profit rose 18.44% to Rs 8,880.64 crore on an 11.16% increase in revenue to Rs 29,102.29 crore in H1 FY26 over H1 FY25.

Meanwhile, the companys board has declared a second interim dividend of Rs 4.60 per equity share for the financial year 202526. The record date for the said interim dividend is Monday, 27 October 2025, and it will be paid/dispatched on or before 14 November 2025 to eligible shareholders.

Rural Electrification Corporation (REC) is a leading 'Maharatna' Central Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Power. The company is a Government of India Enterprise engaged in extending financial assistance across the power sector value chain and is a NBFC registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Presently throughout the power sector value chain, REC has been a partner in every stage of India's transformation journey with its innovative financial solutions. The company clients primarily include Indian public sector power utilities at the central and state levels and private sector power utilities. Their primary financial product is project-based long-term loans. They fund their business with market borrowings of various maturities, including bonds and term loans.

First Published: Oct 20 2025 | 12:01 PM IST

