Oriental Nagpur Betul Highway Pvt standalone net profit declines 10.25% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.38% to Rs 111.44 croreNet profit of Oriental Nagpur Betul Highway Pvt declined 10.25% to Rs 43.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 48.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 11.38% to Rs 111.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 100.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales111.44100.05 11 OPM %71.6388.55 -PBDT49.3450.47 -2 PBT49.2050.30 -2 NP43.7948.79 -10
