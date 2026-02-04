Aptus Value Housing Finance India consolidated net profit rises 23.98% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 23.01% to Rs 553.60 crore

Net profit of Aptus Value Housing Finance India rose 23.98% to Rs 236.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 190.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 23.01% to Rs 553.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 450.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.553.60450.0582.1485.05307.17248.81303.78245.53236.19190.50

