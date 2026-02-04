Wealth First Portfolio Managers consolidated net profit declines 87.92% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 60.06% to Rs 6.49 crore

Net profit of Wealth First Portfolio Managers declined 87.92% to Rs 1.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 9.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 60.06% to Rs 6.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 16.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.6.4916.2515.4179.321.2713.831.1713.741.129.27

