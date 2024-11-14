Orissa Bengal Carrier standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 18.26% to Rs 73.90 croreNet profit of Orissa Bengal Carrier declined 50.00% to Rs 1.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 18.26% to Rs 73.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 90.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales73.9090.41 -18 OPM %3.363.36 -PBDT2.983.52 -15 PBT1.512.96 -49 NP1.132.26 -50
