Tirupati Fin-Lease standalone net profit declines 12.90% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 6:08 PM IST

Sales decline 70.93% to Rs 0.25 crore

Net profit of Tirupati Fin-Lease declined 12.90% to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 70.93% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.250.86 -71 OPM %-12.0010.47 -PBDT0.600.62 -3 PBT0.590.62 -5 NP0.540.62 -13

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 5:49 PM IST

