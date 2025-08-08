Osiajee Texfab consolidated net profit rises 207.69% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 90.48% to Rs 0.80 croreNet profit of Osiajee Texfab rose 207.69% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 90.48% to Rs 0.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.800.42 90 OPM %46.2530.95 -PBDT0.400.13 208 PBT0.400.13 208 NP0.400.13 208
