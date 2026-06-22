Oswal Pumps CFO Subodh Kumar resigns

Oswal Pumps announced that its chief financial officer, Subodh Kumar, has resigned from the company to pursue opportunities outside the organization.

According to the company, Kumar submitted his resignation letter on 27 May 2026. The board of directors has accepted his resignation, and he was relieved from his duties effective at the close of business hours on 20 June 2026.

Oswal Pumps manufactures solar-powered and grid-connected submersible and monoblock pumps, electric motors comprising induction and submersible motors, and solar modules, which it sells under the Oswal brand.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 43.9% to Rs 91.95 crore on a 39.8% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 509.74 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

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