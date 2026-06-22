Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index rises 1.42%
Nifty Media index closed up 1.42% at 1536.95 today. The index is up 12.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, PVR Inox Ltd gained 3.19%, Prime Focus Ltd shed 3.15% and Saregama India Ltd added 2.44%. The Nifty Media index is down 8.00% over last one year compared to the 4.02% decline in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Pharma index added 1.24% and Nifty IT index gained 0.74% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 0.37% to close at 24102.9 while the SENSEX added 0.38% to close at 77094.07 today.
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First Published: Jun 22 2026 | 4:50 PM IST