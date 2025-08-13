Olympia Industries standalone net profit rises 37.93% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.51% to Rs 74.60 croreNet profit of Olympia Industries rose 37.93% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 0.51% to Rs 74.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 74.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales74.6074.98 -1 OPM %2.552.39 -PBDT0.820.64 28 PBT0.520.42 24 NP0.400.29 38
