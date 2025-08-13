Ishita Drugs & Industries standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 78.22% to Rs 5.40 croreNet profit of Ishita Drugs & Industries rose 100.00% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 78.22% to Rs 5.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales5.403.03 78 OPM %6.485.94 -PBDT0.420.23 83 PBT0.390.20 95 NP0.300.15 100
