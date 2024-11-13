Oxford Industries standalone net profit rises 300.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 30.00% to Rs 0.78 croreNet profit of Oxford Industries rose 300.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 30.00% to Rs 0.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.780.60 30 OPM %5.131.67 -PBDT0.040.01 300 PBT0.040.01 300 NP0.040.01 300
