Vistaar Financial Services Pvt standalone net profit rises 38.70% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 10.23% to Rs 259.93 croreNet profit of Vistaar Financial Services Pvt rose 38.70% to Rs 77.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 55.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 10.23% to Rs 259.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 235.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales259.93235.80 10 OPM %39.0932.05 -PBDT101.6075.58 34 PBT101.6075.58 34 NP77.1355.61 39
First Published: Feb 28 2026 | 9:04 AM IST