Vistaar Financial Services Pvt standalone net profit rises 38.70% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Vistaar Financial Services Pvt rose 38.70% to Rs 77.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 55.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 10.23% to Rs 259.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 235.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.259.93235.8039.0932.05101.6075.58101.6075.5877.1355.61

