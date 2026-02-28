Saturday, February 28, 2026 | 09:24 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Vistaar Financial Services Pvt standalone net profit rises 38.70% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 28 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 10.23% to Rs 259.93 crore

Net profit of Vistaar Financial Services Pvt rose 38.70% to Rs 77.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 55.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 10.23% to Rs 259.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 235.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales259.93235.80 10 OPM %39.0932.05 -PBDT101.6075.58 34 PBT101.6075.58 34 NP77.1355.61 39

Enkei Wheels India reports standalone net profit of Rs 4.21 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Dalmia Bharat Refractories reports standalone net loss of Rs 43.83 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Pradyumna Steels reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Birla Cotton Spinning & Weaving Mills standalone net profit rises 1.72% in the December 2025 quarter

Zydus achieves positive clinical data for Pembrolizumab biosimilar FYB206

First Published: Feb 28 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

