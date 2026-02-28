Kinara Capital Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 149.01 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 59.72% to Rs 74.91 crore

Net Loss of Kinara Capital Pvt reported to Rs 149.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 113.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 59.72% to Rs 74.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 185.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.74.91185.99-198.92-81.64-149.01-151.85-149.01-151.85-149.01-113.65

Powered by Capital Market - Live News