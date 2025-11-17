Usha Financial Services standalone net profit declines 5.01% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 26.44% to Rs 16.93 croreNet profit of Usha Financial Services declined 5.01% to Rs 3.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 26.44% to Rs 16.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 13.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales16.9313.39 26 OPM %68.9383.57 -PBDT5.735.65 1 PBT5.335.57 -4 NP3.984.19 -5
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content