Pace Digitek Q3 PAT jumps 8% YoY to Rs 76 cr

Last Updated : Feb 09 2026 | 3:56 PM IST

Pace Digitek reported a rise in consolidated net profit of 8.1% year-on-year to Rs 75.84 crore on a 13.5% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 643.97 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) increased 16.8% YoY to Rs 114.25 crore in Q3 FY26.

Total expenses rose 15.01% to Rs 539.90 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 469.43 crore in Q3 FY25. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 91.98 crore (down 20.8% YoY), engineering, procurement, and construction project expenses stood at Rs 201.23 (down 22.25% YoY), finance cost was at Rs 9.27 crore (down 58.34% YoY), while employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 24.91 crore (up 44.49% YoY) during the period under review.

 

Pace Digitek (PDL) is a telecom infrastructure solutions provider offering manufacturing, installation, commissioning, and operation & maintenance (O&M) services for telecom towers and optical fiber networks.

Shares of Pace Digitek shed 0.70% to Rs 190.15 on the BSE.

First Published: Feb 09 2026 | 3:56 PM IST

