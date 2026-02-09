Monday, February 09, 2026 | 04:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Yen rebounds as Takaichi victory sparks fiscal stimulus optimism

Yen rebounds as Takaichi victory sparks fiscal stimulus optimism

Last Updated : Feb 09 2026 | 3:55 PM IST
The Japanese yen rebounded sharply in Asian trading on Monday, climbing 0.5% to 156.43 per dollar after hitting two-week lows. The move came following Prime Minister Sanae Takaichis decisive victory in Sundays snap election, giving her a strong mandate to pursue expansionary fiscal policies.re betting that increased fiscal stimulus, including potential tax cuts, could support the stock market, even as concerns over Japans rising debt persist. The election outcome also adds pressure on Japanese government bonds, with markets weighing the impact of looser fiscal policy on the broader financial landscape.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

US dollar index speculators further reduce net short position

US dollar index speculators further reduce net short position

Kerala Blasters FC partners with MosChip Technologies

Kerala Blasters FC partners with MosChip Technologies

RIR Power Electronics appoints N Ramesh Kumar as MD and CEO

RIR Power Electronics appoints N Ramesh Kumar as MD and CEO

Intellect Design Arena partners with DUCA Financial Services Credit Union

Intellect Design Arena partners with DUCA Financial Services Credit Union

TCS partners with Flight Central Travel Group

TCS partners with Flight Central Travel Group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 09 2026 | 3:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayAnthropic Claude CoworkGold and Silver Price TodayWeather TodayApple CarPaly AI UpdateVodafone Idea Share PriceBest FD Rates For Senior CitizenPersonal Finance