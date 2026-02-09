US dollar index speculators further reduce net short position
US dollar index speculators further reduced net short position, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of US dollar index futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net short position of 852 contracts in the data reported through February 03, 2026, showing a decrease of 3553 net short positions compared to the previous week.
First Published: Feb 09 2026 | 3:55 PM IST