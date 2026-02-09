Monday, February 09, 2026 | 04:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RIR Power Electronics appoints N Ramesh Kumar as MD and CEO

RIR Power Electronics appoints N Ramesh Kumar as MD and CEO

Last Updated : Feb 09 2026 | 3:55 PM IST

With effect from 11 February 2026

RIR Power Electronics announced the appointment of N Ramesh Kumar as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer with effective from 11 February 2026. Ramesh G. Trasi, who has served as CEO of the company for over 22 years, will transition to the role of Chief Technology Officer, where he will continue to drive RIR Power Electronics' technology and innovation roadmap

Ramesh Kumar has over 42 years of experience in driving growth across sales & marketing, business development, and P&L-led business management spanning multiple product lines and geographies. Being a strategic leader, he has consistently strengthened market share through focused expansion, new product development, and brand-building initiatives. Previously, as Global Business Head of Industrial Products and Solutions at CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited, he has successfully scaled operations, managed complex portfolios, and delivered sustained profitability. He has also been a member of CG Power Executive Committee, the highest decision-making body under the Board, where he played a key role in shaping the company's business strategy by effectively engaging with customers, channel partners, business partners, and unions. Most recently, he served as CEO at Diffusion Engineers Limited, overseeing domestic and international manufacturing plants and regional sales operations.

 

First Published: Feb 09 2026 | 3:55 PM IST

