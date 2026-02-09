Kerala Blasters FC partners with MosChip Technologies as the Club's Official Technology Partner for the 2025-26 season. The collaboration will support the Club's growing focus on integrating technology into athlete performance and wellbeing.

As a part of the association, MosChip will support Kerala Blasters FC's technology-driven initiatives and help strengthen the Club's digital and innovation-led ecosystem.

The partnership will see Kerala Blasters FC and MosChip co-develop an athlete performance application that turns wearable data into context-aware, personalized insights on player health, readiness, and recovery at both team and individual levels - built on MosChip's AgenticSky WearableCore accelerator, with role-based access for coaches and players.

