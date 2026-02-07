Pacific Industries consolidated net profit declines 71.97% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales decline 57.78% to Rs 26.69 croreNet profit of Pacific Industries declined 71.97% to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 57.78% to Rs 26.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 63.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales26.6963.22 -58 OPM %5.215.36 -PBDT1.734.36 -60 PBT-0.681.90 PL NP0.371.32 -72
First Published: Feb 07 2026 | 9:07 AM IST