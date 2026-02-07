Pacific Industries consolidated net profit declines 71.97% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 57.78% to Rs 26.69 crore

Net profit of Pacific Industries declined 71.97% to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 57.78% to Rs 26.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 63.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.26.6963.225.215.361.734.36-0.681.900.371.32

