Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 19.95 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 1.46% to Rs 1044.46 croreNet Loss of Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals reported to Rs 19.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 11.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 1.46% to Rs 1044.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1029.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1044.461029.41 1 OPM %9.197.60 -PBDT108.0082.94 30 PBT3.83-15.33 LP NP-19.95-11.23 -78
First Published: Feb 07 2026 | 9:07 AM IST