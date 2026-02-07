Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 19.95 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.46% to Rs 1044.46 crore

Net Loss of Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals reported to Rs 19.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 11.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 1.46% to Rs 1044.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1029.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1044.461029.419.197.60108.0082.943.83-15.33-19.95-11.23

