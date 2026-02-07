Pearl Global Industries standalone net profit rises 235.56% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.61% to Rs 246.31 crore

Net profit of Pearl Global Industries rose 235.56% to Rs 14.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 4.61% to Rs 246.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 235.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.246.31235.464.883.2022.4111.4415.304.4914.064.19

