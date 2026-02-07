Pearl Global Industries standalone net profit rises 235.56% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 4.61% to Rs 246.31 croreNet profit of Pearl Global Industries rose 235.56% to Rs 14.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 4.61% to Rs 246.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 235.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales246.31235.46 5 OPM %4.883.20 -PBDT22.4111.44 96 PBT15.304.49 241 NP14.064.19 236
