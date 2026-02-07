Saturday, February 07, 2026 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences standalone net profit declines 5.23% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 07 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

Sales rise 27.17% to Rs 441.90 crore

Net profit of Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences declined 5.23% to Rs 72.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 76.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 27.17% to Rs 441.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 347.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales441.90347.50 27 OPM %28.9029.61 -PBDT120.40116.80 3 PBT97.80101.90 -4 NP72.5076.50 -5

First Published: Feb 07 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

