Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences standalone net profit declines 5.23% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 27.17% to Rs 441.90 crore

Net profit of Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences declined 5.23% to Rs 72.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 76.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 27.17% to Rs 441.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 347.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.441.90347.5028.9029.61120.40116.8097.80101.9072.5076.50

