Friday, June 27, 2025 | 07:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Paisalo Digital announces partnership with State Bank of India to jointly fund SME loans

Paisalo Digital announces partnership with State Bank of India to jointly fund SME loans

Image

Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 7:50 PM IST

Paisalo Digital has entered into a Co-Lending Loan Arrangement for SME products with the State Bank of India (SBI), the country's largest public sector bank. This agreement, formalised on June 26, 2025, marks a significant extension of the existing SBI-Paisalo partnership and further strengthens their collaborative platform for inclusive credit delivery.

This new co-lending arrangement builds upon the already operational co-lending (formerly co origination) digital platform established between Paisalo and SBI in 2021. It is fully aligned with the Reserve Bank of India's guidelines on co-lending of loans issued on November 5, 2020, which aim to deepen credit flow to priority sectors, including micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), by leveraging the combined reach and strengths of banks and NBFCs.

 

Under this arrangement, SBI and Paisalo will jointly fund SME loans, enabling wider access to formal credit for India's growing base of small businesses, especially in tier 2, tier 3 cities and rural markets. The SBI-Paisalo co-lending platform is a digital platform that offers end-to-end services for loan origination, processing, disbursement, servicing, and recovery, ensuring efficiency and transparency throughout the loan lifecycle.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Baba Advance Materials enters in JV agreement with J & Materials Co.

Baba Advance Materials enters in JV agreement with J & Materials Co.

EFC wins an Interior and Fit-out contract worth Rs 57 cr

EFC wins an Interior and Fit-out contract worth Rs 57 cr

Prestige Group and Arihant Group jointly acquire 3.48 acre land parcel in Velachery, Chennai

Prestige Group and Arihant Group jointly acquire 3.48 acre land parcel in Velachery, Chennai

Godfrey Phillips India announces change in senior management

Godfrey Phillips India announces change in senior management

Tata Tele Business Services launches "Zidd Hai to Jeet Hai" Campaign as a tribute to Indian MSMEs

Tata Tele Business Services launches "Zidd Hai to Jeet Hai" Campaign as a tribute to Indian MSMEs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 27 2025 | 7:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayGurugram Home Price RiseDividend Stock TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEGlobe Civil Projects IPOJagannath Yatra 2025ICAI CA Final ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon