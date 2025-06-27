Friday, June 27, 2025 | 07:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Baba Advance Materials enters in JV agreement with J & Materials Co.

Baba Advance Materials enters in JV agreement with J & Materials Co.

Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 7:50 PM IST
Baba Advance Materials (BAML), a wholly owned subsidiary company of Acutaas Chemicals has entered into a joint venture agreement with J & Materials Co., a South Korean Company, whereby BAML shall hold 75% of the share capital of the joint venture company Indichem Inc. (JV Company) a South Korean Company and the remaining 25% of the share capital of the JV Company will be held by J & Materials Co.

First Published: Jun 27 2025 | 7:30 PM IST

