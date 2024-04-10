Sensex (    %)
                             
Paisalo Digital spurts as AUM climbs 32% YoY in Q4

Last Updated : Apr 10 2024 | 10:50 AM IST
Paisalo Digital rallied 4.08% to Rs 86.06 after the NBFC announced that its assets under management (AUM) jumped 32% to around Rs 4,622 crore as of 31 March 2024 as compared to Rs 3,492 crore as of 31 March 2023.
Disbursements stood at approximately Rs 3,588 crore as of 31 March 2024, registering a growth of 38% on year on year basis.
Co-Lending loan disbursement zoomed 100% to Rs 1,128 crore as of 31 March 2024 from Rs 564 crore recorded in the same period a year ago.
The firms customer franchise as of 31 March 2024 was at 4.29 million as compared to 1.50 million as of 31 March 2023.
The NBFC said that its geographic footprint stood as 2,455 touch points as of 31 March 2024 as against 1,052 touch points registered in the same period last fiscal.
Paisalo Digital is a Middle Layer, Systemically Important Non-Deposit Taking Non-Banking Financial Company engaged in providing loans.
Paisalo Digital reported 102.43% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 56.46 crore on 49.33% rise in total income to Rs 182.59 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.
First Published: Apr 10 2024 | 9:59 AM IST

