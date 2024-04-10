Sensex (    %)
                             
Indus Towers Ltd Falls 1.8%

Last Updated : Apr 10 2024 | 10:50 AM IST
Indus Towers Ltd has added 30.22% over last one month compared to 5.28% gain in S&P BSE Telecommunication index and 1.88% rise in the SENSEX
Indus Towers Ltd lost 1.8% today to trade at Rs 321.9. The S&P BSE Telecommunication index is down 0.06% to quote at 2590.76. The index is up 5.28 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Sterlite Technologies Ltd decreased 1.38% and Vodafone Idea Ltd lost 1.08% on the day. The S&P BSE Telecommunication index went up 68.29 % over last one year compared to the 24.48% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
Indus Towers Ltd has added 30.22% over last one month compared to 5.28% gain in S&P BSE Telecommunication index and 1.88% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 33146 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 8.35 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 331.3 on 08 Apr 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 135.8 on 20 Apr 2023.
First Published: Apr 10 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

