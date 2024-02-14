Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Palash Securities reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.31 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 14 2024 | 6:07 PM IST
Sales decline 28.35% to Rs 8.87 crore
Net Loss of Palash Securities reported to Rs 2.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 5.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 28.35% to Rs 8.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 12.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales8.8712.38 -28 OPM %-29.43-38.05 -PBDT-3.19-5.46 42 PBT-3.37-5.65 40 NP-2.31-5.67 59
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Consolidated Construction Consortium reports consolidated net loss of Rs 617.82 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Vintage Securities reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Aravali Securities &amp; Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the December 2023 quarter

ITL Finlease And Securities reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.21 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Vertex Securities reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Indian Rupee supported in volatile trades

Vibhor Steel Tubes IPO subscribed 101.30 times

Joyville Shapoorji Housing Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 55.12 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Noida Toll Bridge Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 8.33 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Kanakadurga Leasing And Finance standalone net profit declines 62.63% in the December 2023 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 14 2024 | 5:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs England 3rd Test Playing 11Jana Small Finance Bank Share PriceOyo withdraw IPO papersZee EntertainmentBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon