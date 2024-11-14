Panasonic Carbon India Company standalone net profit rises 10.18% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.68% to Rs 13.29 croreNet profit of Panasonic Carbon India Company rose 10.18% to Rs 4.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 0.68% to Rs 13.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 13.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales13.2913.20 1 OPM %29.6527.73 -PBDT6.886.23 10 PBT6.726.05 11 NP4.984.52 10
