Wednesday, August 06, 2025 | 02:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pankaj Polymers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.17 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Pankaj Polymers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.17 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 2:32 PM IST

Sales rise 48.39% to Rs 0.46 crore

Net Loss of Pankaj Polymers reported to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 48.39% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.460.31 48 OPM %-56.52-51.61 -PBDT-0.11-0.03 -267 PBT-0.11-0.06 -83 NP-0.17-0.06 -183

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Andhra Petrochemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 8.42 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Andhra Petrochemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 8.42 crore in the June 2025 quarter

NSA Doval heads to Moscow amid US-India tensions over Russian oil trade

NSA Doval heads to Moscow amid US-India tensions over Russian oil trade

Divis Lab slides after Q1 PAT falls 18% QoQ to Rs 545 cr

Divis Lab slides after Q1 PAT falls 18% QoQ to Rs 545 cr

Sensex remains rangebound; Nifty below 24,650; European mrkt opens higher

Sensex remains rangebound; Nifty below 24,650; European mrkt opens higher

Sandesh soars as Q1 PAT rises 15% YoY

Sandesh soars as Q1 PAT rises 15% YoY

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 2:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayEx Dividend TodayUttarkashi Cloudburst Explained NSDL IPO ListingUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon