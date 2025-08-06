Pankaj Polymers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.17 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 48.39% to Rs 0.46 croreNet Loss of Pankaj Polymers reported to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 48.39% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.460.31 48 OPM %-56.52-51.61 -PBDT-0.11-0.03 -267 PBT-0.11-0.06 -83 NP-0.17-0.06 -183
