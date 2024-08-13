Pansari Developers standalone net profit rises 13.25% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.66% to Rs 7.57 croreNet profit of Pansari Developers rose 13.25% to Rs 0.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 4.66% to Rs 7.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales7.577.94 -5 OPM %29.0624.43 -PBDT2.161.46 48 PBT1.171.02 15 NP0.940.83 13
