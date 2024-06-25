Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Paramount Cosmetics (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.21 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jun 25 2024 | 11:32 PM IST
Sales decline 31.36% to Rs 5.10 crore
Net loss of Paramount Cosmetics (India) reported to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 31.36% to Rs 5.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 90.48% to Rs 0.02 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 18.38% to Rs 21.81 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 26.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales5.107.43 -31 21.8126.72 -18 OPM %-0.399.02 -2.069.92 - PBDT-0.090.33 PL 0.771.15 -33 PBT-0.260.13 PL 0.100.34 -71 NP-0.210.05 PL 0.020.21 -90
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Paramount Cosmetics (India) standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Paramount Communications consolidated net profit rises 113.70% in the March 2024 quarter

Paramount Communications consolidated net profit rises 53.84% in the December 2023 quarter

Medicare Hygiene forays into cosmetics segment with eco-friendly wet wipes

Six Sigma Star Healthcare services are paramount when it comes to high altitude and disaster relief: Air Chief Marshal

Vishnu Prakash R Punglia win a U.P. Jal Nigam project of Rs 273 cr

Fischer announces collaboration of DigiHealth with RiteMED Philippines

Muthoot Microfin secures corporate agent license from IRDAI

Ashoka Concessions standalone net profit declines 95.60% in the March 2024 quarter

Indices hit record highs, Nifty ends above 23,700; private banks rally

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 25 2024 | 5:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBuzzing StocksWeather Update TodayLatest News LIVETop 10 Updates on NEET-UG 2024 RowGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon